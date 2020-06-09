Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 986,324 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.00% of Hostess Brands worth $69,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

TWNK opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

