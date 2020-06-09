Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,592 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

