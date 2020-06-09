Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 17.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 29.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,630,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.94 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.