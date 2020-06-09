Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPCE stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $309,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

