Vishal Gupta Sells 1,500 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Vishal Gupta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $18,945.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vishal Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Vishal Gupta sold 1,500 shares of Unisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $17,985.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Vishal Gupta sold 2,000 shares of Unisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $23,900.00.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $793.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

UIS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Unisys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Unisys by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

