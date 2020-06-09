Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Plans $0.48 Semi-Annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Vodafone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 101.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

