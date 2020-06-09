Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.85 on Friday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 220,366 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 62,386 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

