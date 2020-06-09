West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 226.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 390,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $85,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $205.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.