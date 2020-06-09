West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 318.1% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 70,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $205.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

