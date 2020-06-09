Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

