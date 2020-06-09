Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 8,010 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,148.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,297,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,640,792.28.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00.

WCP stock opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -6.31%.

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.81.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

