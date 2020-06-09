WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $100,000 Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,882 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPY. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.