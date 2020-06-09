WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in SunPower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 1,028,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $4,865,159.75. Insiders have purchased 3,071,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

