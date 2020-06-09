WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,731,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 713,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 216,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $627.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.61. Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

