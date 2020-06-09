Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Karin Gustafson Teglia Purchases 1,000 Shares

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karin Gustafson Teglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

