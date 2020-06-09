Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,432,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

XRX opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

