Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.38. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.56.

WIX opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.