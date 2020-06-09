Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to Sell

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWE. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

NWE stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 60,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

