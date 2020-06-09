Zacks Investment Research Lowers OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Hold

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OFS Credit stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFS Credit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

