Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) to Strong-Buy

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMP opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($3.06). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4,996.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.