Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to “Buy”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDM. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $327,157.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

