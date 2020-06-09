Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

Zendesk stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $779,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,142. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

