$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after purchasing an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

