-$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.17). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 565.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Creative Planning grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 446,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

