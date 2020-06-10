20,168 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

