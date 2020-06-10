2,376 Shares in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yeti by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,317,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yeti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 197,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 5,970 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $216,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,177,375 shares of company stock valued at $399,234,302. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

