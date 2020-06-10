2,733 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

