51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.87% of 51job worth $35,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.17.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JOBS. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

