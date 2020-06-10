A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.62

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 25597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $68,788,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

