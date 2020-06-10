Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis stock opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

