Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 11.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Charles C. Brockett bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNSB opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNSB shares. TheStreet downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

