Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,542,924 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 655,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 329,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

