Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,900 First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Bancshares by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.