Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,804,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,180,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 129.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,348,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 760,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE DXC opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

