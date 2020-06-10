Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 33,304 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 229.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Retractable Technologies worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

