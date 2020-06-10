Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 434 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after buying an additional 636,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

NYSE:EOG opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

