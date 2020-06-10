Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,521 Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 141.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

