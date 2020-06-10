Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,712 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

