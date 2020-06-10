Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $9,854,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE TKR opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

