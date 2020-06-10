Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $24,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

