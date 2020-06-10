Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

PH opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.26. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

