Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160,897 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,279 shares in the company, valued at $343,724.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 86,043 shares of company stock worth $349,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TLYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tilly’s Inc has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.