Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $13,056,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

