Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $28,231,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $13,572,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $5,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.