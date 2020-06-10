Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Boston Properties by 85.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 337,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 155,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.