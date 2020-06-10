Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 287,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DGICA. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.