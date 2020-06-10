Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scpharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,414,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Schwab acquired 578,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $4,999,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.50. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 16.96 and a quick ratio of 16.96.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Scpharmaceuticals Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

