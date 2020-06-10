Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Seaways by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

INSW opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. International Seaways Inc has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

