Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 748.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of IsoRay worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 41.0% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period.

ISR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

IsoRay stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. IsoRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

