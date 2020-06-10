Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

